Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in June

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,173.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.66) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $21.03 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

