EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EZFill alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on EZFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,944. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.