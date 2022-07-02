Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $53,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $408.26 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.81.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.50.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

