Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,442,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

