FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.72. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.