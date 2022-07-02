Field & Main Bank Acquires 340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,849,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

