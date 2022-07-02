Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

