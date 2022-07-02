Field & Main Bank Buys 1,155 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

MRVL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

