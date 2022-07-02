Field & Main Bank Buys 230 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

