Field & Main Bank Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

