Field & Main Bank Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

