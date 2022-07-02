Field & Main Bank Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

