Field & Main Bank Purchases 355 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

