Field & Main Bank Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PayPal by 34.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 443,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 113,261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.