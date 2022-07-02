Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $57,279,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chubb by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

