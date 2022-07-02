Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

