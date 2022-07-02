Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

