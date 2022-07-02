Field & Main Bank Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $418.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

