Field & Main Bank Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

NYSE TEL opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

