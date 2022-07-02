Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.