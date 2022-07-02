Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

