Financial Management Network Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

