Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 58,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $887.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

