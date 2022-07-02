Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 171,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.