Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWM opened at $171.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

