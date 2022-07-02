First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Dexter V. Perry Acquires 973 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FBNC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

