First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 20,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

