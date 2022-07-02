First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.80 on Monday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

