First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FSWA remained flat at $$6.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.00.

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

