First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 1,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

