FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.57

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

