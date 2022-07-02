Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 2.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $94.73 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

