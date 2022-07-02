Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 26,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,983. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

