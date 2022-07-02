Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FGSGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

