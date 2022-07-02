Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FGSGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
