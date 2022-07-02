Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 1.9%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.36. 933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

