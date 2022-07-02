FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Trimmed by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.