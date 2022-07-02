FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 3.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 263,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,507,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 266,052 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 69.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 288,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 513.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 805,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 674,506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

