Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FLL stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

