Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $902,326.42 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Furucombo has a total market cap of $902,326.42 and approximately $151,114.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

