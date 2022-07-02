Fuse Network Trading Down 8.6% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $362,741.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

