Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 6%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 8,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 128,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

In other Galway Metals news, Director Michael William Sutton acquired 245,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,069.20. Also, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 463,250 shares of company stock valued at $198,100.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

