GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $15,026.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00261771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

