Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GHAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 21,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.86.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
