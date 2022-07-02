Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.85 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Gas has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $6.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00013443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

