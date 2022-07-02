General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

