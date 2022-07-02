Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GGB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.53. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

