GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,105 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of analysts have commented on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $18,936,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

