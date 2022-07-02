GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

