GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 15,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

