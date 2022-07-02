GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,999,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

